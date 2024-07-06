dogwifhat Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $624.95 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,776 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,775.991026. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.64118384 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $580,546,099.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

