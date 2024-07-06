Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Position Trimmed by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,230 shares of company stock worth $4,113,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 285,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

