DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives C$21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$15.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.91. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

