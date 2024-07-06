DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider Purchases £13,000 in Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,443.21).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

LON:DSW opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. DSW Capital plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSW

DSW Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.