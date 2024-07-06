Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Head to Head Comparison

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marui Group pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 33.95% 15.57% 13.53% Marui Group 10.45% 9.69% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and Marui Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Marui Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 2.86 $192.94 million $1.05 7.82 Marui Group $1.63 billion N/A $170.20 million $1.79 16.18

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marui Group. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Marui Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

