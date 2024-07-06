Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KODK opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

