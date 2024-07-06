Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
NYSE KODK opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
