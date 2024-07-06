EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,679,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $21,375,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $10,507,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.