ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ECN opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of C$475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

