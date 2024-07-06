Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.45. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

