Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,098,662.88 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $914.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $831.69 and its 200 day moving average is $750.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $227,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

