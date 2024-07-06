Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.06. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 11,004 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.25.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 3.24%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
