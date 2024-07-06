Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.06. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 11,004 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,554 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 11.77% of Ellomay Capital worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.