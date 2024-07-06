Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 530,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,615. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

