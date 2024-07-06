Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.44.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Enovis’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 907.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 503,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1,060.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 304,779 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 206.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.