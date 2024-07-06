Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $4.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.38. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.05.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
