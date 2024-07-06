Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

