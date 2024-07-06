ERC20 Price Tops $0.0472 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. ERC20 has a market cap of $53.30 million and approximately $254.79 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.39 or 0.99960042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00067799 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0493657 USD and is down -21.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,107.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

