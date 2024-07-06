Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $358.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.55 or 0.00036262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,889.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00584954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00110344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00274998 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,801,222 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

