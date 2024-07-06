Evercore ISI Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Shares of C opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

