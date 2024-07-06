Evercore ISI Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,390.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,267.50.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,346.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,297.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

