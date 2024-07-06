Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 2,498,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,259. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.