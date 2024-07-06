EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Position Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,983 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.27% of EverQuote worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.6 %

EVER stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 274,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,108. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $450,928.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,935 shares of company stock worth $3,532,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile



EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.



