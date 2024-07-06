Everscale Price Hits $0.0509 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $100.32 million and approximately $923,734.33 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,729,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,637,128 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

