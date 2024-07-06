Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 3.4%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.10 and last traded at $94.69. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.