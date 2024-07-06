Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $1,144,350.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EXR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $130,554,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.