Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,236 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RFM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,461. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

