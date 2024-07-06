Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $28.23 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 524,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,173 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

