Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $152.63 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $152,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Elevance Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The stock had a trading volume of 785,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

