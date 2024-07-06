Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 9,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hilton Worldwide worth $111,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

