Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.60% of STERIS worth $133,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.05. 271,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

