Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.47% of Teledyne Technologies worth $95,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. 278,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

