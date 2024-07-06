First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,473,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,016,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.