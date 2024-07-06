First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $8,940,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.