Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.09.

Fiverr International stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $907.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fiverr International by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $19,193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

