Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

