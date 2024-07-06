Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.74

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and traded as high as $73.25. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 504,003 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock worth $65,635,332 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.