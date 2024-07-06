Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.
Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
