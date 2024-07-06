Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.87 on Monday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,646 shares of company stock worth $513,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

