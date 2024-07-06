G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0007

G999 (G999) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

