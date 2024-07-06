Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $21.08 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $901.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,012,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.