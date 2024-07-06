Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. 1,439,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,575. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.