Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.45

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 444.45 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 480.80 ($6.08). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 477 ($6.03), with a volume of 27,137,730 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.72).

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLEN

Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The company has a market cap of £58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,789.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($61,472.30). 10.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.