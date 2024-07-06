Goldfinch Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $170.93 million and $5.25 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,556,224 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
