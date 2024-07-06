Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 1.24% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. 17,688 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

