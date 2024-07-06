Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPE. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.35).

LON GPE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). Also, insider Karen Green bought 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £19,895.65 ($25,165.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,919 shares of company stock worth $3,729,825. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

