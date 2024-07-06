Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $103,800.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,014,052.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.