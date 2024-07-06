Guggenheim Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $134.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.71.

TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

