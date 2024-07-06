HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.