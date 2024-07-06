HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.