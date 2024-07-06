HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

