Head-To-Head Review: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) vs. AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus target price of $173.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.08%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and AlTi Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.06 billion 2.40 $672.90 million $18.02 8.59 AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.28 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.60

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affiliated Managers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 33.74% 16.66% 8.28% AlTi Global -29.75% 7.45% 4.93%

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats AlTi Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

