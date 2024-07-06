Head to Head Review: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) & Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gibson Energy and Poxel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.33 $158.69 million $0.78 21.32 Poxel $710,000.00 28.54 -$33.08 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poxel has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Poxel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.39% 22.50% 4.01% Poxel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gibson Energy and Poxel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Poxel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Poxel.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Poxel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Poxel

Poxel S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. It also develops PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial that treats chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); PXL065, an earlier stage programs that is in Phase 2 for the treatment of NASH focusing on chronic and rare metabolic indications. The company has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma S.A.S. for the development of farnesoid X receptor that is in Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

